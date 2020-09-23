National

CBI books BSF officer, 3 others over cattle-smuggling at Indo-Bangla border

Photo used for representation purpose only. File

Photo used for representation purpose only. File   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The CBI has booked a former Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion and three others over cattle-smuggling on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said Wednesday.

The agency is carrying out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in West Bengal, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab and Raipur in Chhattisgarh, they said.

Also Read
Photo used for representation purpose only. File

Multiple raids across Bengal as CBI probes illegal cattle trade

 

The CBI has booked Satish Kumar, the then Commandant of the 36 BSF Battalion, along with three others — Inamul Haq, Anarul Sheikh and Mohammed Golam Mustafa — in the case, they said.

Kumar is now posted in Raipur, they said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked with guarding the border with Bangladesh.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 3:59:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbi-books-bsf-officer-3-others-over-cattle-smuggling-at-indo-bangla-border/article32676206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story