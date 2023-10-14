CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations across Gangtok, Kolkata, Siliguri and Darjeeling, and has registered a case against 24 persons, for getting passports issued on the basis of forged papers, officials said on October 14
Government officials and private individuals are among the 24 against whom a case has been registered. The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.
A passport officer, Senior Superintendent, has been identified as the main accused, a CBI official said.
The CBI has detained an official posted in Gangtok and also a middleman, they said.
(With inputs from PTI)
