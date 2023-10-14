ADVERTISEMENT

CBI books 24 in passport 'scam', raids 50 locations in West Bengal, Gangtok

October 14, 2023 11:25 am | Updated 11:25 am IST - New Delhi

The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The CBI is conducting searches at 50 locations across Gangtok, Kolkata, Siliguri and Darjeeling, and has registered a case against 24 persons, for getting passports issued on the basis of forged papers, officials said on October 14

Government officials and private individuals are among the 24 against whom a case has been registered. The FIR names 24 individuals including 16 officials who were allegedly issuing passports on the basis of forged documents to ineligible persons, including non-residents, in return for bribes, they said.

A passport officer, Senior Superintendent, has been identified as the main accused, a CBI official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has detained an official posted in Gangtok and also a middleman, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US