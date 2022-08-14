CBI bags 30 police medals

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
August 14, 2022 23:13 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has bagged 30 President's Police Medal for distinguished service, and Police Medal for meritorious service on the occasion of Independence Day.

While the President's Police Medal for distinguished service has been awarded to six officials, the Police Medal for meritorious service has been conferred on 24 others.

Among the recipients of medals for distinguished service are Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar; Deputy SPs Atul Hajela, Tejprakash Devrani and T.Sridharan; Sub-Inspector Gurmeet Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Narpat Singh.

Deputy Inspector General Keshav Ram, who supervised the probe in the coal scam, Additional Legal Advisor Vijay Kumar Sharma, who was instrumental in preparing the case for the agency, were awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service.

