CBI bags 29 President’s medals on Republic Day

Police Medals for Distinguished Service, and Meritorious Service, to be awarded on Republic Day

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has bagged 29 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and Police Medal for Meritorious Service, to be awarded on Republic Day 2022.

The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been conferred on Joint Director Ramnish Geer; Additional Superintendents of Police Satish Kumar Rathi and Anil Kumar Yadav; Deputy Superintendent of Police Nat Ram Meena; Assistant Sub-Inspector Bansidhar Bijarnia; and Head Constable Mehboob Hasan.

Also read | Four injured in Srinagar grenade explosion on Republic Day's eve

Among those who have been awarded the Police Medial for Meritorious Service are Deputy Inspectors General Akhilesh Kumar Singh and Nitin Deep Blaggan; Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Upadhyay; Deputy Superintendents of Police Ananda Krishnan T.P., Sanjay Kumar Gautam, Vikash Kumar Pathak and Alok Kumar Shahi; Additional Legal Advisor Subramanyam Devendran; Inspectors Nakul Singh Yadav, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Ranjan and Mahesh Vijay Parkar.

Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar; Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharminder Singh; Head Constables Chander Pal, Loganathan Rengasamy, K.V. Jagannath Reddy, Harbhan Singh and Mahesh Madhavrao Gajarlwar; Constable R. Jaisankar and Kaushliya Devi; Office Superintendent Om Prakash Naithani; and Crime Assistant Satyabrata Saha have also been conferred the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.