CBI awaits prosecution sanction against 110 officials

Saugata Roy is among the four former parliamentarians who will be prosecuted.

NEW DELHI

01 March 2020 22:52 IST

Eight requests are pending with Ministry of Personnel

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is awaiting sanction for prosecution from government departments against 110 officials, including four former parliamentarians and 12 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials, in 48 corruption cases.

According to the Central Vigilance Commission data compiled till December 31 2019, the maximum number of eight requests is pending with the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, followed by seven with the Corporation Bank and six with the Uttar Pradesh government.

Among the IAS officials against whom prosecution sanction has been sought, four were of the rank of Secretary and one was a Chief Secretary.

The CBI’s request for sanction to prosecute four former parliamentarians, Saugata Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Suvendu Adhikari, has been also pending since April 2019.

In all, 10 cases that were pending till November last year have been cleared in about a month.

Not needed

Although 14 cases of requests for sanction are currently with various banks, in 10 cases involving 19 officials of the Corporation Bank, the Punjab National Bank, the Union Bank of India and the Indian Overseas Bank, the Central Vigilance Commission agreed with the departments concerned that it was not needed. However, the final decision is awaited.

In the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, sanction for prosecution has been sought against three officials accused in two cases.