CBI awaiting prosecution sanction against 140, including 15 IAS officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation is awaiting prosecution sanction against 140 persons, including 15 Indian Administrative Service officials, in connection with alleged corruption cases, according to the latest Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) data.

The permission for prosecution of the accused has been sought from various government departments in 58 cases.

Till November 30 last year, nine requests were pending with the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, eight with the Corporation Bank, six with the Uttar Pradesh government, four each with the Bank of Baroda and the Punjab National Bank, and three with the Defence Ministry.

Two cases each are pending with the Railway Ministry and the governments in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the CVC list, among the persons against whom the CBI has sought prosecution sanctions are parliamentarians, Saugata Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, and former MP Suvendu Adhikari, currently the Transport Minister in the West Bengal government.

Former VC

The request for permission to prosecute former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Naseem Ahmad is also pending.

In 13 cases involving 27 officials of the Defence Ministry, Corporation Bank, New India Assurance, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India and the Ministry of Human Resources Development, the Commission agreed with the departments or organisations that sanction for prosecution was not necessary. However, reports on the final action taken is awaited.