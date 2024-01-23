ADVERTISEMENT

CBI asks lawyer Dehadrai to appear before it in Lokpal-referred complaint against Mahua Moitra

January 23, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Jai Anant Dehadrai, who was once close to Ms. Moitra, had levelled serious corruption allegations against the former MP which were strongly refuted by her

PTI

File picture of lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai | Photo Credit: X/@jai_a_dehadrai

The CBI has asked lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it on Thursday in connection with its probe against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a Lokpal-referred corruption complaint against her, officials said Tuesday.

ALSO READ
Mahua Moitra vacates official residence

Mr. Dehadrai, who was once close to Ms. Moitra, had levelled serious corruption allegations against the former MP which were strongly refuted by her, they said.

The agency asked Mr. Dehadrai to appear before the AC-3 unit of the agency at 2 p.m. on Thursday to record his version, they said.

The CBI has started a probe into the allegations of corruption against Ms. Moitra on a reference from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Ms. Moitra over allegations that she had taken bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Last month, Ms. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

Ms. Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US