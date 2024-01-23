GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI asks lawyer Dehadrai to appear before it in Lokpal-referred complaint against Mahua Moitra

Jai Anant Dehadrai, who was once close to Ms. Moitra, had levelled serious corruption allegations against the former MP which were strongly refuted by her

January 23, 2024 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai

File picture of lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai | Photo Credit: X/@jai_a_dehadrai

The CBI has asked lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it on Thursday in connection with its probe against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a Lokpal-referred corruption complaint against her, officials said Tuesday.

Mr. Dehadrai, who was once close to Ms. Moitra, had levelled serious corruption allegations against the former MP which were strongly refuted by her, they said.

The agency asked Mr. Dehadrai to appear before the AC-3 unit of the agency at 2 p.m. on Thursday to record his version, they said.

The CBI has started a probe into the allegations of corruption against Ms. Moitra on a reference from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had approached the Lokpal with a complaint against Ms. Moitra over allegations that she had taken bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Last month, Ms. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

Ms. Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

