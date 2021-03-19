CBI arrests two in chit-fund scam case

NEW DELHI

19 March 2021 05:47 IST

The company directors have been absconding since 2017

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two directors of a Burdwan-based company in West Bengal in connection with a chit-fund case. They were absconding since September 2017.

The accused have been identified as Saket Banerjee and Kamaljeet Banerjee, directors of Global Infra Energy Limited. They were tracked down to Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The CBI had registered the case on September 15, 2017, on the directions of the Jharkhand High Court to take over an FIR registered at a Jamtara police station.

It was alleged that the Banerjees conspired with other directors of the company to induce people into making investments on the promise of phenomenal returns. They claimed that the company had the authorisation from statutory borders like the Reserve Bank of India, the Registrar of Companies and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Lured by the prospect of making handsome profit, a large number of people invested in the schemes, following which the directors fled away without paying the maturity amounts.