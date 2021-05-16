CBI arrests two Drugs Standard Control officials on bribery charge

They have allegedly demanded money to facilitate issuance of medical device licence to a firm

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested two Medical Device Officers with the Ahmedabad-based Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for allegedly demanding bribe to facilitate issuance of a medical device manufacturing licence.

The arrested officials have been identified as Parag Bhushan Gautam and R. Mohan. “The agency has seized ₹25 lakh in cash during the searches on their premises,” said an official.

The agency received a complaint from Jinish Patel, director of Hygeia Ortho Private Limited (Ahmedabad), alleging that Mr. Gautam has demanded bribe. The company has been into manufacture of orthopaedic implants since 2015.

On March 24, Mr. Patel had submitted an online application to the CDSCO for a licence. In response, on May 7, he received an email from CDSCO Deputy Drugs Controller Jayant Kumar stating that the company’s manufacturing unit would be inspected on May 12. Two Medical Device Officers, Mr. Gautam and Mr. Mohan, were deputed for the job.

As instructed by Mr. Gautam, the businessman picked him and Mr. Mohan from their residence on May 12. They inspected the factory premises for a couple of hours after which they were dropped back. It was alleged that on their way back, Mr. Gautam demanded ₹3 lakh each for himself and Mr. Mohan and about ₹5 lakh for the Deputy Drugs Controller for issuance of the licence.

During verification, the CBI established the demand of ₹3.5 lakh by Mr. Gautam for himself and also on behalf of Mr. Mohan. However, the accused official did not share the phone number of Mr. Mohan with the complainant to confirm if he also wanted the bribe.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the said bribe,” said the agency.