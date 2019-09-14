CBI arrests Soma Enterprises vice-presodent in alleged graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested the vice-president of Soma Enterprises Limited for allegedly attempting to bribe a senior agency official to scuttle a preliminary enquiry against the company.

The accused has been identified as Ramachandra Rao Patri. The CBI had earlier arrested Dheeraj Kumar Singh, a Section Officer with the Union Home Ministry, and middleman Dinesh Chand Gupta in the same case.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint from Deputy Inspector-General Asra Garg, who heads the Anti-Corruption Branch in Delhi. He alleged that a few days ago, his acquaintance Mr. Singh and Mr. Gupta contacted him and sought help in settling the probe against Soma Enterprises. The accused offered him ₹2 crore in lieu of the favour.

Based on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and arrested Mr. Singh and Mr. Gupta with ₹16 lakh of alleged bribe money on Thursday morning. Subsequently, Mr. Patri was also arrested.