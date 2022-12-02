CBI arrests sextortion accused who targeted prominent U.S. university professor

December 02, 2022 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The accused started sending extortion threats to the victim using the email accounts related to the said sexually-explicit video chat, demanding money via his Paypal account: CBI

Devesh K. Pandey

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI Headquarters, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a person on the allegation of his involvement in the sextortion of a professor at a prominent university in the United States.

The accused, Rahul Kumar, is a resident of Asola in Delhi. He was arrested after the agency’s international operations division registered a case on inputs received from the US.

“The victim was allegedly lured through a facebook profile to extract sexually explicit images during video chatting with a view to blackmail...during video chat, victim was lured into sending sexually-explicit videos which were recorded,” said the CBI.

According to the agency, Rahul started sending extortion threats to the victim using the email accounts related to the said sexually-explicit video chat, demanding money via his Paypal account and other valuables. He threatened to release the video.

The victim sent payments worth $48,000 to the Paypal account of the accused, who sent further emails demanding an iPhone charger and earphones.

“Searches were conducted on the premises of the accused in Asola, New Delhi, which led to recovery of incriminating evidence. The arrested accused is being produced today before the designated court...,” the CBI said

