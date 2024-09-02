ADVERTISEMENT

CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh over ‘financial irregularities’

Updated - September 02, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Kolkata

CBI questioned Sandip Ghosh for the 15th day and was later escorted to their Nizam Palace office in Kolkata, which houses the agency’s anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested

PTI

Former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh after he was arrested by CBI in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, in Kolkata, on September 02, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on Monday (September 2, 2024) arrested the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment, officials said.

Ghosh was questioned for the 15th day at the agency's Salt Lake office over the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar hospital post-graduate trainee on August 9.

He was later escorted to the CBI's Nizam Palace office in Kolkata which houses the agency's anti-corruption wing and was shown as arrested.

The hospital's former deputy superintendent Dr. Akhtar Ali had lodged complaints of financial irregularities on multiple counts at the establishment during Ghosh's tenure as principal.

Ghosh was asked to go on leave by the State Government after the murder of the trainee doctor came to light.

