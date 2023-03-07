CBI arrests Pearls Group scam case accused after his deportation from Fiji

March 07, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an accused, Harchand Singh Gill, in connection with ₹60,000-crore Pearls Group scam case, following his deportation from Fiji.

Mr. Gill’s deportation and subsequent arrest was secured by the agency in coordination with the Interpol. He was a director and shareholder of PGF Limited. “He will be produced before a special court today (Tuesday),” said an official.

The CBI had registered the case on February 19, 2014, against two flagship companies of Pearls Group, PGF Limited and PACL Limited, its then chief Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and others, based on a preliminary enquiry instituted on the Supreme Court’s directive.

In January 2022, it filed a supplementary chargesheet against 27 accused, including three private companies. Among those named were 11 individuals who were arrested by the agency from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and other places in December 2021.

The accused companies were identified as Pearls Infrastructure Projects Limited, ARSS Infrastructure Projects Limited and Jain Infraprojects Limited.

The agency has alleged that schemes were launched by the group entities to convince people into making investments on the false promise of high returns. The funds so raised were diverted and misappropriated. Land allotment letters were allotted to the investors, but most of the land parcels were either non-existent, government owned or had not been sold by their owners.

According to the CBI, the accused persons had roped in over 23 lakh commission agents and of them, more than 1,700 were top level field associates. Several of them were paid monthly commission in lakhs of rupees for bringing in investors.

On the direction of the High Court of Punjab & Haryana, the accused later wound up a scheme, but launched another one in the name of a different company to collect the funds that were used to repay the previous investors. A significant portion was also diverted using shell entities and about AUD 132.99 million was invested in Australian companies.

Earlier, the agency had arrested main accused Bhangoo, Sukhdev Singh, Subrata Bhattacharya and Gurmeet Singh in January 2016 and filed a chargesheet against them in April 2016.