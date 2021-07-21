CBI arrests paedophile

NEW DELHI

21 July 2021 04:39 IST

Agency seizes a mobile phone, hard drive, pen drive and a laptop

The CBI has arrested a person for allegedly sexually abusing children.

The arrest has been made in a case registered in July last year against a resident of Goa and others.

The accused was involved in sexual abuse of children in Goa and Maharashtra. He also recorded these acts on his mobile phone, digital camera and other devices.

Advertising

Advertising

The photographs and video clips were sold to others through the darkweb. The accused was in contact with other paedophiles abroad via different Internet services.

During searches, the agency seized a mobile phone, hard drive, pen drive and a laptop.