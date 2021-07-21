National

CBI arrests paedophile

The CBI has arrested a person for allegedly sexually abusing children.

The arrest has been made in a case registered in July last year against a resident of Goa and others.

The accused was involved in sexual abuse of children in Goa and Maharashtra. He also recorded these acts on his mobile phone, digital camera and other devices.

The photographs and video clips were sold to others through the darkweb. The accused was in contact with other paedophiles abroad via different Internet services.

During searches, the agency seized a mobile phone, hard drive, pen drive and a laptop.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 4:44:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbi-arrests-paedophile/article35436004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY