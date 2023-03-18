CBI arrests paedophile after scanning images and videos in the Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation database

March 18, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a 35-year-old Ph.D. student on the charge of sexually abusing children, capturing their nude videos and photographs, and uploading them to his Google account.

The accused person is from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. He sexually abused a child for over four years, and took nude videos and photographs of the victim. The agency seized electronic gadgets containing incriminating material during searches of the accused person’s premises.

According to the CBI, the accused had also forced a boy and a girl to perform penetrative sexual acts between themselves and with the other minor children, including a girl; clicked their photographs and recorded video; forced them to watch sexual acts with another adult person; threatened to publish the pictures/videos on social media for bringing in more minor girls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency achieved the breakthrough while scanning the Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images and videos in the Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database. Using digital forensic tools, it analysed the contents to zero in on the accused. “In such cases, identifying the victims and convincing them to join the investigation is a huge challenge,” an official said.

In 2022, India joined the Interpol’s ICSE database to further enhance initiatives aimed at curbing the menace of online child sexual exploitation. Given the seriousness of the offence, the 90th Interpol General Assembly hosted by India in New Delhi had in 2022 also passed a resolution for supporting member countries in their efforts to identify and investigate such cases. It recognised that the protection of children is a priority for all the members.

“The Interpol’s ICSE database enables collection and analysis of abuse material and collaboration among the specialised units for arresting the offenders and identifying their victims...the Indian delegation had made an intervention during the 90th Interpol General Assembly, stressing the need for real-time information sharing and coordinated global action. The important contributions being made by India towards the ICSE database in this regard were highlighted. The outcomes of operations code-named ‘Carbon’ and ‘Meghchakra’ launched by the CBI were also shared,” the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT