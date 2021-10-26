CBI arrests one serving, two retired Navy officers in Mumbai

Case pertains to unauthorised sharing of classified info regarding a submarine refit, upgrade

﻿ The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a serving and two retired Navy officers in Mumbai for unauthorised sharing of classified information regarding a submarine refit and upgrade that is underway, an official source said on Tuesday.

“Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency,” the Navy said in a statement on the CBI inquiry. The investigation by the agency with the complete support of the Navy is in progress, it added.

The information shared was administrative and commercial in nature regarding the ongoing project and nothing operational, a Navy source said. The serving officer arrested is a Commander, equivalent to a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, it has been learnt.

A month ago, the Navy has also ordered an internal inquiry, headed by a three-star Admiral, to investigate the matter. The internal inquiry is progressing, the source stated.

The matter came to light as one of the retired officer was under the CBI scanner and his arrest led to the detention of the other two, it has been learnt.

A CBI source said five persons were arrested in all of whom two were private persons. Searches were carried out at 19 locations in Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad and other places, the source added.