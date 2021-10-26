National

CBI arrests one serving, two retired Navy officers in Mumbai

Photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

﻿ The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a serving and two retired Navy officers in Mumbai for unauthorised sharing of classified information regarding a submarine refit and upgrade that is underway, an official source said on Tuesday.

“Investigation related to alleged information leak of administrative and commercial nature being with some unauthorised personnel has come to light and is being investigated by appropriate government agency,” the Navy said in a statement on the CBI inquiry. The investigation by the agency with the complete support of the Navy is in progress, it added.

The information shared was administrative and commercial in nature regarding the ongoing project and nothing operational, a Navy source said. The serving officer arrested is a Commander, equivalent to a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army, it has been learnt.

A month ago, the Navy has also ordered an internal inquiry, headed by a three-star Admiral, to investigate the matter. The internal inquiry is progressing, the source stated.

The matter came to light as one of the retired officer was under the CBI scanner and his arrest led to the detention of the other two, it has been learnt.

A CBI source said five persons were arrested in all of whom two were private persons. Searches were carried out at 19 locations in Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad and other places, the source added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2021 11:33:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbi-arrests-one-serving-two-retired-navy-officers-in-mumbai/article37181428.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY