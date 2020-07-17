CBI arrests NTPC manager in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a manager with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in connection with an alleged graft case.

The accused has been identified as Om Prakash. The agency received a complaint against him from the proprietor of a company, Jai Vijay Enterprises, which has been sub-contracted the work of module cleaning a solar plant installed at NTPC (Badhla).

After the solar plant was installed in 2017, the module cleaning contract went to TATA, which sub-contracted it to Jai Vijay Enterprises for five years, said the complaint.

Based on the complaint and prima facie evidence, the CBI registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Conversations between the complainant and the NTPC manager were recorded. The accused demanded ₹3.50 lakh in bribe from the proprietor to allow for the smooth functioning of the cleaning.

Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Om Prakash when he was allegedly accepting the first instalment of ₹1 lakh on Wednesday. Searches were also carried out on the premises linked to him at Phalodi and Bhilwara in Rajasthan.