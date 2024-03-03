ADVERTISEMENT

CBI arrests NHAI general manager in ₹20-lakh bribery case

March 03, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company

PTI

CBI. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of ₹20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Sunday.

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered ₹45 lakh cash, including the bribe of ₹20 lakh, during a search operation following Mr. Kale's arrest, the officials said.

A case has been registered against Mr. Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said.

