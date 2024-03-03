GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI arrests NHAI general manager in ₹20-lakh bribery case

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company

March 03, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
CBI. File.

CBI. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The CBI has arrested a general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in an alleged bribery case of ₹20 lakh in Maharashtra's Nagpur, officials said on Sunday.

Arvind Kale, who is also a project director, allegedly received the bribe from a private company, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recovered ₹45 lakh cash, including the bribe of ₹20 lakh, during a search operation following Mr. Kale's arrest, the officials said.

A case has been registered against Mr. Kale and 11 others, including the private company, they said.

Related Topics

investigation / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.