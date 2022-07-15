CBI arrests NHAI CGM and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra over graft charges
The CBI on Friday arrested NHAI Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra from Gandhinagar for allegedly receiving ₹10 lakh bribe, officials said.
The probe agency had booked Mr. Mishra after receiving a complaint of corruption against him, they said.
On getting confirmation about a possible bribe exchange, CBI teams swooped down at the location and took Mr. Mishra into custody, they said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in December last year arrested National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official Akil Ahmad in a bribery case of ₹20 lakh.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.