CBI arrests Jamia Millia Islamia professor on graft charge

He is also accused of giving structural stability certificate to a housing complex where two women were killed in a floor slab collapse

He is also accused of giving structural stability certificate to a housing complex where two women were killed in a floor slab collapse

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested a Jamia Millia Islamia professor and two others on graft charge.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Khalid Moin, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering of the university; and Prakhar Pawar and Abid Khan of Vyom Architect, located in Delhi’s Okhla.

According to the CBI, the professor had also given a structural stability certificate to Chintels Paradiso, a housing complex located in Sector 109 Gurugram, where two women were killed last month after a floor slab collapsed during repair work in some apartments. The debris fell through, damaging the subsequent floors.

In a press statement, the Chintels group had said: “We had conducted a structural audit last year when complaints first came. We will initiate a second structural audit at the earliest. In case any defects are found in the structure, we will duly compensate the affected buyers or accommodate them in alternative arrangements while necessary repair work is completed. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support”.

The CBI has registered the case on the allegation that the professor was involved in the issuance of structural stability certificates, in conspiracy with the representatives of different private builders, architects and middleman, for bribes. Based on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and caught the professor and two others while he was allegedly accepting ₹1 lakh from them.

During the searches, the CBI officials seized ₹30 lakh in cash and documents showing a bank balance of over ₹1.19 crore, it said.