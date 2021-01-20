CBI arrests its DSP, inspector and lawyer on graft charge

Searches have also been conducted on two premises of the accused DSP in UP's Deoband and Roorkee in Uttarakhand, says an official

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), R.K. Rishi, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and an advocate on graft charge.

The arrested lawyer has been identified as Manohar Malik. "Searches have also been conducted on two premises of the accused DSP in UP's Deoband and Roorkee in Uttarakhand," said an official.

The agency had earlier booked DSPs R.K. Rishi and R.K. Sangwan, Inspector Dhankad and Steno Samir Kumar Singh; and lawyers, Manohar Malik and Arvind Kumar Gupta.

Mandeep Kaur Dhillon, additional director of Shree Shyam Pulm & Board Mills Private Limited; and Sujay and Uday Desai, directors of Frost International Private Limited, were also named as accused in the case.

Inspector Dhankad, from the banking sector, was on deputation with the agency.

Last week, the CBI had carried out searches in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and Kanpur. The agency alleged that its four officials and personnel were involved in extending favours to companies under investigation in bank fraud cases.

It was alleged that in the case of Shree Shyam Pulp & Board Mills, the previous investigating officer, DSP Sangwan, offered and paid ₹10 lakh in cash -- on behalf of the company's additional director -- to the inspector, for confidential information related to the probe.

In January 2020, the CBI had registered a case against Frost International and 14 others for alleged bank fraud involving about ₹3,600 crore.

The CBI alleged that DSP Rishi paid ₹10 lakh to the inspector on behalf of the Desais, for favours. The DSP received ₹15 lakh twice through the two advocates to get favours for a Chandigarh-based company, against which corruption charge was being probed.

Inspector Dhankad got ₹2.5 lakh from Gupta twice, for having brokered the deal via Rishi, alleged the CBI.

The accused steno also shared details of several other cases, including confidential notes and directions, with the two accused DSPs for monetary gains, as mentioned in the FIR