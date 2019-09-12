CBI arrests Home Ministry official on bribery charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Section Officer with the Union Home Ministry on bribery charge.

The agency identified the accused person as Dheeraj Kumar Singh.

“He has been arrested with ₹16 lakh of alleged bribe money. It was a trap case. The accused was trying to extend favours to a company,” said a CBI official.

The agency is yet to share details of the favours the MHA official intended to get for the company in question. Some more arrests in the case are likely soon.