CBI arrests four more in JEE (Mains) case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four more persons in connection with the alleged irregularities in the JEE (Mains) examination.

Among the arrested are two laboratory technicians, Arvind Saini and Kuldeep Garg; Assistant Professor Sandeep Gupta; and a peon named Tulsi Ram.

The accused worked at a private engineering college in Haryana’s Sonepat.

The agency had earlier arrested seven persons, including two directors and four employees of Affinity Education Private, in the same case.

The accused persons charged ₹12 lakh to 15 lakh per candidate to facilitate admissions to top National Institutes of Technology (NITs), by helping the candidates solve their question papers through remote access from the examination centre in Sonepat.