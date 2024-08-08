The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Director with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly demanding and receiving ₹20 lakh in bribe from a Mumbai-based jeweller for not arresting his son.

The accused official has been identified as Sandeep Singh. Following a complaint lodged by Vipul Thakkar, a team from the agency’s Mumbai branch laid a trap and arrested him while he was allegedly receiving the bribe amount in Delhi on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

The ED has also launched a probe against the official, based on the CBI case. “Taking immediate cognisance of this incident and following the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption, the ED has initiated criminal action against Sandeep Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)... a search operation was conducted at his residence on Thursday... to gather evidence of his criminal activities. His office was jointly searched... by the CBI and the ED,” said the agency.

It said: “In addition to the PMLA case, action has also been initiated to place him under immediate suspension and for his repatriation to his parent department from the ED.”

Several FIRs

The money laundering case is in connection with which the accused official had demanded bribe from the jeweller is based on several First Information Reports registered by the police in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Karnataka. On August 4, 2024, the ED carried out searches in the same matter. The accused official, as the “Search Warrant Authorised Officer”, had also conducted searches on the residential premises of a suspect in Mumbai.

“Vipul Thakkar is the owner of V.S. Gold, an entity which was suspected to be part of money laundering. The search was uneventful and conducted as per the due procedure. Sandeep Singh is not the investigating officer of the case. He was requisitioned for the limited purpose of conducting the search on the target premises. However, he represented himself as investigating officer and allegedly accepted the bribe for favouring the accused, even though he was in no way connected with the case being investigated,” said an official.