CBI arrests East Delhi Municipal Councillor on graft charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested East Delhi Municipal Councillor Geeta Rawat and a private person on graft charge.

“The other accused has been identified as Bilal,” said an official. The case pertains to the allegation that ₹20,000 had been demanded for extending favour to the complainant in laying the roof of his building without any hindrance.

Based on the complaint, the CBI registered a case against the two accused, including Aam Aadmi Party’s Councillor, and laid a trap. The complainant, on the specific directions of the accused public servant, handed over the bribe amount of ₹20,000 to a vendor operating near the Councillor’s office. The amount was recovered from him.

“Searches are being conducted on the premises of the accused. Both the arrested persons will be produced before a special court,” said the official.