CBI arrests BRS legislator Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

April 11, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Ms. Kavitha is currently in judicial custody, lodged in Tihar Jail

The Hindu Bureau

BRS leader K. Kavitha being brought to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her judicial custody period in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on April 9, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested BRS legislator K. Kavitha in the Delhi Excise policy case. Ms. Kavitha is currently in judicial custody, lodged in Tihar Jail.

A Delhi court on April 9 extended the judicial custody of Ms. Kavitha, who was arrested in money laundering case pertaining to Delhi Excise policy money laundering case, till April 23.

She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 from her house in Hyderabad.

The court, on April 5, allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate the BRS leader. Ms. Kavitha’s interim bail plea was rejected by justice Kaveri Baweja on Monday while the hearing for her regular bail plea is scheduled for April 16.

Ms. Kavitha — daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao — termed her arrest as “íllegal” and maintained that she would fight against the same.

