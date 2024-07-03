GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI arrests another key accused in NEET paper leak case

Aman Singh was picked up by the agency from Dhanbad in Jharkhand following a tip-off

Updated - July 03, 2024 11:01 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 10:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
NSUI activists during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams in New Delhi.

NSUI activists during their ‘Chhattra Sansad Gherav’ protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and cancellation of UGC-NET exams in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 3 arrested an alleged key conspirator in connection with the Patna National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) paper leak case.

The accused, Aman Singh, was picked up by the agency from Dhanbad in Jharkhand following a tip-off. Earlier, three persons were arrested by the CBI from Hazaribagh for their purported role in the paper leak. They were identified as Jamaluddin, who worked as a journalist with a Hindi newspaper; Oasis School Principal Ahsanhul Haque and Vice-Principal Imtiaz Alam.

Also read | Preventing another NEET fiasco

Two others allegedly involved in the racket were Manish Prakash and Ashutosh Kumar. They had helped in arranging Learn Boys Hostel and Play School on rent in Patna’s Khemnichak locality, where the leaked question papers were allegedly distributed to the 20 to 25 candidates gathered there on the eve of the test, so that they could memorise the answers.

Spot verification

Earlier, the CBI team visited some places in Patna for the spot verification along with Baldev Kumar alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar, both residents of Nalanda in Bihar.

As alleged, the solved question paper of NEET examination had been received allegedly on the mobile phone of Chintu in PDF format, and it was printed out using a wi-fi printer and distributed among the candidates to memorise the answers at play school. Mr. Mukesh Kumar allegedly helped in picking up and dropping off the candidates after they memorised the answers.

NEET-PG likely to be held mid-August: report

Last week, the agency had searched multiple locations in the Godhra, Ahmedabad, Kheda, and Anand districts of Gujarat in the matter related to the alleged attempt to help 30 students at a Godhra examination centre during the test.

Related Topics

entrance examination / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.