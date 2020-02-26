CBI arrests agent in illegal arms case

New Delhi

26 February 2020 04:17 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a person in connection with the illegal issuance of about 2 lakh arms licences from different districts in the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir. The accused, Rahul Grover, worked as a conduit for gun dealers and officials involved in the racket, a CBI officer said.

The arrest was made in a case taken over by the agency from the State’s vigilance wing. It was alleged that during 2012-16, Deputy Commissioners of various districts issued bulk arms licences after taking bribes.

The accused was produced before a court that granted 10-day custody to the CBI.

In December last year, the agency had conducted searches on the premises of the then Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama.

The alleged scam was unearthed during a probe by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2017. It had arrested more than 50 people.

Over 3,000 permits were reported to have been granted in the name of Army personnel.