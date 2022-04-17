CBI arrests absconding accused in Nadia rape case

The agency took over the case on April 13 following a directive from the Calcutta High Court

The agency took over the case on April 13 following a directive from the Calcutta High Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an accused in connection with an ongoing investigation into a alleged case of gangrape and death of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Nadia earlier this month.

The agency took over the case on April 13 following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. It was earlier registered at the Hanskhali police station in Nadiya. “The name of the accused is not being disclosed as a test-identification parade may have to be carried out for the identification of those involved,” an official said.

On April 12, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI stating: “In the circumstances of the case and after considering the above legal position, we are of the opinion that in order to have fair investigation in the matter and to instil confidence in the family members of the victim and also the residents of the locality and the State, the investigation should be carried out by the CBI instead of the local police.”

“The State Investigating Agency will hand over all the papers relating to the investigation along with the custody of the accused persons to the CBI forthwith. The CBI will furnish a report about the progress of investigation before this Court on the next date of hearing. The concerned authorities are also directed to extend full protection to the family members of the victim and witnesses of the case,” the Court said. The next date of hearing is on May 2.

Earlier, a team comprising CBI officials and forensic experts visited Hanskhali and gathered evidence from the residence of the main accused, who is the son of a local Trinamool Congress leader, and the victim.

As alleged, the class IX student died on April 4, a day after she was raped when she attended the birthday party of the main accused. The matter came to light on April 10 after the arrest of the main accused by the local police, which subsequently held another accused.