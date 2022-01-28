CBI arrests 7 in Bengal violence case

It was alleged that unknown persons attacked Manik Moitra with iron rods and killed him

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven accused for their involvement in the death of a person in the post-poll violence in West Bengal last year.

The arrested are: Saher Ali Mia, Purna Gobinda Singha, Dilip Kumar Roy, Lokman Mia, Jahedul Mia, Ajijul Miya and Moslem Miah. They were produced before a court that remanded them in judicial custody.

The agency had re-registered the case on August 27, 2021, on the direction of the Calcutta High Court. The death of Manik Moitra was earlier being probed by the Sitalkuchi police in Cooch Behar.