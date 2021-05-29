CBI arrests 4 Food Corporation of India staff in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four officials, including a Divisional Manager and two managers, of the Food Corporation of India’s Bhopal division in a bribery case.

The accused have been identified as Divisional Manager Harish Hinonia, Manager (Accounts) Arun Shrivastava, Manager (Security) Mohan Parate and Assistant Kishore Meena.

“Searches at six places in Bhopal led to the seizure of about ₹3.01 crore in cash, gold jewellery weighing 387 gm, and 670 gm silver items. A part of the cash was allegedly kept in different envelopes, with bundles of notes bearing names, dates and other details. Some cash was kept in a heavy safety vault concealed in a wooden almirah,” said an official.

The agency sleuths also seized a diary containing records of suspect financial transactions, and a note counting machine.

The CBI launched the probe based on a complaint alleging that a Manager (Accounts) had demanded ₹1.5 lakh in bribe for releasing the pending bills of a company. The accused also sought ₹70,000 for each new bill. The agency laid a trap and arrested the accused when they were receiving ₹1 lakh.