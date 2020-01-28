CBI alerts public to fraudulent ‘employment ads’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cautioned the public against certain advertisements fraudulently projecting its internship scheme as an employment opportunity.
The agency may request the Department of Telecommunications to initiate action against online platforms circulating such advertisements, which claim that the CBI it will pay candidates a consolidated amount or salary over the internship period.
The Agency, in a statement said, these platforms were also falsely claiming that on the completion of the internship, candidates would be recruited by the CBI. They were being asked to apply for the scheme online through a link provided by “recruitment agencies/websites”, said the Agency.
