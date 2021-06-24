CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha promoted as its Special Director

AHMEDABAD

24 June 2021 05:03 IST

IPS officers serving in Central agencies promoted Director General level

Over a dozen senior IPS officers belonging to the 1988 batch of different cadres and posted in various Central agencies were on Wednesday in situ promoted to Director General (DG) level. Six Additional Directors of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have been promoted as Special Directors.

Additional Director of the CBI Praveen Sinha, Gujarat cadre, has been made Special Director of the agency. Mr. Sinha earlier served as interim chief of the agency for a few months before Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as the Director last month.

Anish Dayal Singh, Manoj Kumar Lal, Amitabh Ranjan, NK Mishra, Tapan Kumar Deka and Manmohan Singh of the IB have been made Special Director.

Advertising

Advertising

The move to upgrade the officials came after their empanelment as DG by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in February.

Two Addl. Directors of the CRPF Sanjay Arora and Zulfiquar Hasan and Pankaj Kumar Singh and UC Sarangi and SL Thaosen of the BSF have been elevated as Special DGs in their respective agencies.

Ram Phal Pawar, Director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), has been elevated to the DG level and so is Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The Director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy has also been elevated on his current posting from Addl. DG to the DG level.