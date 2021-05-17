CBI action against Trinamool leaders a declaration of war, says Yashwant Sinha

Governor Dhankar determined to annihilate State government, says former finance minister

Former BJP leader and Union finance minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee cabinet, Yashwant Sinha, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress, says the CBI action against the TMC leaders in the Narada case is unparalleled in Indian political history and is aimed at weakening the Chief Minister.

Do you believe that the CBI’s action against the TMC ministers and leaders is an act of vengeance against the party?

It goes beyond that. It is a declaration of war against a State government by the Central government. They are using every agency they have, starting from the Governor to central agencies like CBI, to punish the TMC for winning the election. This is absolutely brazen. While they are acting against the TMC leaders, they are not acting against those who migrated to BJP from TMC and are also accused in the case. Only the Modi-Shah combine can act with such brazenness.

The TMC government already has a fractious relationship with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Do you expect the tensions to escalate in this third term?

Mr. Dhankar has been specially selected for West Bengal, because he will do exactly what the Prime Minister and the Home Minister tell him. He has absolutely no concern for democracy, constitutional values or limits of his authority. He is determined to annihilate the State government by interfering in their activities. He was completely wrong, when he went out to so-called violence affected areas. At a time when COVID is raging, it doesn’t seem to be of any concern for the Centre. Politics is supreme for the Modi-Shah combine.

Don’t you fear that the administration will fall on the wayside if this kind of hostility between the Centre and the State is to continue?

That is exactly what the government of India is aiming at. They want the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be totally preoccupied with all these events so that she won’t be able to devote her time to controlling the pandemic and development of the State. My recommendation is that though it may take a lot of energy, she has to fight on both ends — against the Centre and also to control the pandemic.

Are there any parallels to this kind of Centre-State relationship in the recent political history of India?

No, Never. Not even in the worst situation when Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency, things were not so brazen as they are today.

You quit BJP protesting against the policies of the party. Why don’t we see any voices of reason within the BJP speaking against the government, especially for the mismanagement of the pandemic?

The BJP today consists of slaves. They are slaves of Modi and Shah. Even a person like Rajnath Singh or Nitin Gadkari, who have their own following within the BJP and their respective States, have been completely subdued and subjugated. They don’t have the courage to go against any of these people. Rest of them just don’t matter, they are just so many heads of cattle. There will be no implosion from within, unless, the writing becomes clear on the wall and they realise that Modi-Shah do not have the capacity to bring them victory in the polls anymore. Then there could be some movement within the BJP.