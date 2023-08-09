CBI Academy joins Interpol Global Academy Network

August 09, 2023 05:21 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Academy on Tuesday joined the Interpol Global Academy Network at a virtual event. The network supports academic collaboration among law enforcement training institutions across the world.

The event was organised by the agency and the Singapore-based Interpol Global Complex for Innovation. The Letter of Acceptance was signed by Mohit Gupta, Deputy Inspector-General (Training), CBI Academy, and his counterpart at Interpol, Glenn Martindale, Director (capacity building & training directorate).

The signing ceremony was held subsequent to the negotiations with Interpol in consultation with the Ministries of Home and External Affairs and the Department of Personnel and Training.

The CBI Academy had become the 10th member of Interpol Global Academy Network. According to the agency, over the years, it has emerged as a major police institution of the country and South Asia.

Since 2005, it has imparted training to over 50,000 police officers, including around 1,432 foreign nationals from SAARC nations, Africa, South East Asia, Central Asia and West-Asia.

Several programmes have been conducted in collaboration with foreign agencies such as U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, French Embassy, National Cyber Crime Unit and National Crime Agency (United Kingdom), Interpol and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (Canada), the CBI said.

