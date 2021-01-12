CBDT launches e-portal for reporting tax evasion, ‘benami’ assets

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an e-portal for filing complaints about tax evasion, ‘benami’ properties and undisclosed assets overseas.
“Taking another step towards e-governance and encouraging participation of citizens as stakeholders in curbing tax evasion, the CBDT has launched an automated dedicated e-portal on the e-filing website of the Department [Income-Tax] to receive and process complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets as well as complaints regarding ‘benami’ properties,” it said on Tuesday.
People can now submit a tax-evasion petition through a link on the website under the head “File complaint of tax evasion/undisclosed foreign asset/’benami’ property”.
“After an OTP-based validation process [mobile and/or email], the complainant can file complaints in respect of violations of the Income-Tax Act, Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Assets and Income) Imposition of Tax Act and Prevention of Benami Transactions Act (as amended) in three separate forms designed for the purpose,” said the CBDT statement.
The Department will allot a unique number to each complaint. The complainant will be able to view the status on its website.
