CBDT chief given extension

The Modi government on Monday gave a six month extension to the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) P.C. Mody, whose extended tenure was coming to an end on August 31, 2020.

Now, he will be at the helm of the country’s direct tax body till February 28, 2021.

Mr. Mody is a 1981 batch Income Tax cadre Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer whose tenure as CBDT Chairman was ending on August 31, 2019. However, he was given one year extension after his superannuation.

Now, he has been given second extension to continue in the top body at a time when tax collection is likely to take a massive hit owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has badly affected economic activities in the country.

The Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) cleared a second extension for Mr. Mody, who as Chairman of the CBDT is also holding additional charge of Member (Investigation) in the CBDT.

Recently, CBDT Member S. K. Gupta was also given one year extension following his superannuation in the body in a first instance of extension of a Member’s term.

Mr. Gupta is seen as a likely successor to Mr. Mody as the Chairman when his tenure ends in February next year.