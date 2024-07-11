Cauvery panel asks Karnataka to ensure flow of water to Tamil Nadu

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday asked Karnataka to ensure flow of one tmc ft (11,500 cusecs) of water at Biligundlu every day till July 31 to supply water for Tamil Nadu. Karnataka had cited deficit water flow and urged the committee to defer any decision till July 25.

According to a note from the office of Deputy Chief Minster and Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the State informed the CWRC that between June 1, 2024, and July 9, 2024, the total inflow into four reservoirs in Karnataka was 41.651 tmc ft, which is 28.71 % deficit when compared to average inflow in the period of previous years.

The total storage in four reservoirs in Karnataka currently stands at 58.66 tmc ft. while the total storage in three reservoirs in Tamil Nadu is 24.705 tmc ft. It was also pointed out that 4.905 tmc ft of water from Mettur and 0.618 tmc ft of water from Bhavani (a total of 5.542 tmc ft) was being released into the river. Based on the data, the note said, Karnataka argued that it was better to wait till July 25 before any decision on water release is taken.

‘Normal year’

The note said Tamil Nadu argued that Karnataka had not maintained the flow of water into the river for environmental purposes between February 2024 and May 2024. The current year is being treated as a normal year and inflow into the river also remains normal. Hence, the water flow at Biligundlu should be what the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal awarded and confirmed by the Supreme Court, the neighbouring State argued.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons in Bengaluru that there was not adequate water, but he did not wish to speak much on the issue. “There is not enough water and rainfall. We can only pray for rains. There is some rainfall that is visible to our eyes. But it is not water that will fill reservoirs and lakes. I will speak about it later.”