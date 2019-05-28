Cauvery Authority directs Karnataka to release 9.19 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu for June

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday ordered Karnataka to release 9.19 tmcft of water for the month of June from the Biligundlu reservoir to the Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.

“It was a unanimous decision. The forecast, so far, is for a normal monsoon and keeping in view the water level in the dams and reservoirs, we have directed 9.19 tmcft of water to be released for the month of June,” Masood Hussain, Chairman, CWMA, told The Hindu.

The monsoon is forecast to make landfall in Kerala on June 6 and the Central Water Commission’s records show that key reservoirs in southern India are at levels below their five-year average.

12% of live storage

The total live storage is 6.38 bcm (billion cubic metre) which is 12% of total live storage capacity.

The storage during corresponding period of last year was also 12% and the average storage of the last 10 years during corresponding period was 15% of live storage capacity of these reservoirs, according to the CWC’s May 23 bulletin.

The CWMA meeting was scheduled for a fortnight ago but had to be postponed until Tuesday following a request by Karnataka, Mr. Hussain added.

He said representatives from all riparian States attended the meeting.

The quantum of water to be released is in line with the Supreme Court’s order on February 16 last year. While conferring authority to the CWMA to decide on releasing Cauvery water, the Supreme Court said Karnataka’s share of the water was 284 tmcft, Tamil Nadu’s 404 tmcft, Kerala 30 tmcft and Puducherry 7 tmcft.

Besides this, the court reserved 10 tmcft for environmental purposes and four tmc ft for natural flow into the sea.

This is the third meeting of the CWMA since June 2018, when it was first constituted, and it is expected to meet once in 10 days from June to October.