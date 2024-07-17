Cattle transporters faced no assault in Arang, they died after fall from bridge: police

In the charge sheet on the deaths of three cattle transporters from Uttar Pradesh in Chhattisgarh’s Arang in June, investigators have informed the court that the three were neither assaulted nor did they have any confrontation with the group of men who chased them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirtan Rathore, additional superintendent of police, said the men jumped off the bridge after being chased by the men. Mr. Rathore said the chargesheet in the case, registered as culpable homicide not amounting to murder, was filed before a local court last week. It names five men from either Raipur or Mahasamund.

On June 7, two cattle transporters, Guddu Khan, 35, and Chand Miya Khan, 23, were found dead under the Mahanadi Bridge connecting Arang on Raipur’s outskirts to neighbouring Mahasamund district, under suspicious circumstances after allegedly being chased by a mob. A third transporter, Saddam Qureshi, the sole eyewitness in the case, was lying injured with the two. He died during treatment on June 18. Their truck, carrying buffaloes, was parked on the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police findings contradict the allegations made by Shoaib, a relative of Chand and Qureshi, who said the three were assaulted by a mob. He made the claim based on a phone conversation with Qureshi on the night of the incident.

Shoaib’s statement formed the basis of the FIR, initially registered as an attempt to murder on Qureshi, but later changed to culpable homicide, as in the case of the other two deceased. Shoaib has said that he heard Qureshi’s cries for help over a phone call made at the time of the incident. He alleged that the Raipur police has not thoroughly investigated the case.

But Mr. Rathore said police “have not found any evidential value in the claim of an assault on the trio.” “According to our investigations, five men in two cars chased the truck carrying the victims and punctured its tyres. The trio then disembarked from the vehicle and jumped off the bridge, sustaining injuries,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said Harsh Mishra, 24, Raja Agrawal, 24, Mayank Sharma, 26, Navin Singh Thakur, 28, and Tanay Luniya, 40, have been arrested. Mr. Rathore said the men had communicated and coordinated to intercept the vehicle suspected of transporting cows.

According to the chargesheet, the five accused, on the lookout for alleged cow smuggling, were waiting in three cars. Upon spotting the truck heading towards Tumgaon, they initiated a pursuit. They threw a spike strip to flatten the truck’s tyres and pelted the vehicle with stones breaking its windshield. The truck driver was forced to drive on the wrong side of the road for 14 km, with the accused continuing to chase and throwing nails and stones.

The chargesheet said the victims, fearing for their lives, stopped the truck on a bridge and jumped off. The accused chased the victims for nearly 53 km and engaged in actions that they knew could lead to fatal consequences.

While Mr. Rathore cited forensic, technical and circumstantial evidence as the basis for the findings in the chargesheet, he did not answer questions on specific details of the forensic and medical examinations, such as establishing the presence of ante-mortem injuries or confirming the nature of the fall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.