Cattle smuggling probe: ED arrests Anubrata Mondal's chartered accountant

Manish Kothari was arrested after around seven hours of grilling by Enforcement Directorate officers at their city office

March 15, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Kolkata

Manish Kothari, chartered accountant of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the cattle smuggling case, in New Delhi. File

Manish Kothari, chartered accountant of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the cattle smuggling case, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the Chartered Accountant (CA) of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal in connection with its probe into the alleged cattle smuggling scam, an official of the Central agency said on March 15.

Manish Kothari was arrested after around seven hours of grilling by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at their city office late on March 14, evening after he allegedly "non-cooperated" with them, he said.

"He has not been cooperating with us and in a way tried to divert the investigation. He has been arrested and will be questioned further," the official said.

The officials said the ED wants to question Mr. Kothari and Mr. Mondal, who is the Birbhum Trinamool Congress president together as a part of their investigation.

"Questioning both Mondal and his CA together will definitely help us in the investigation. This person has played a key role in the scam," he added.

The TMC leader was arrested by the ED in November last year. He was taken into custody by the CBI in the cattle smuggling case in August 2022. The ED after getting custody of Mr. Mondal took him to New Delhi to probe into the scam.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

