Categorical lapse by Gujarat prosecution: Congress on Naroda Gam acquittal

April 21, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The only way the prosecution and prosecuting state can prove this to be false is if they pursue the appeals process with seriousness and expediency, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

The Congress on Friday said that there had been a “categorical lapse” on the part of the Gujarat prosecution team, a day after a special trial court in Ahmedabad acquitted all 67 accused in the February 2002 Naroda Gam massacre, including the BJP’s former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani.

11 people were killed in the massacre during the post-Godhra riots, and the acquittal comes 14 years after the trial commenced. Out of 86 accused, 18 died during the course of the trial.

“It is clear that there has been a categorical lapse on the part of the prosecution in the performance of its role,” Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement. “The only way the prosecution and prosecuting state can prove this to be false is if they pursue the appeals process with seriousness and expediency,” he said, adding that the party was awaiting the detailed judgement to offer a comprehensive statement

The Congress expressed hope that even if delayed, justice will not be denied to the family of the deceased. “Justice is a right that must be secured through constant vigil,” Mr. Ramesh stated, adding that the Congress would continue to follow this case and also expressing support for the victims and their families.

