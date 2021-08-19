Caste specification in Assam college admission forms raises eyebrows

Image for representationn purpose only.

19 August 2021 14:10 IST

Online forms issued for graduate courses go beyond the standard SC, ST, OBC

Students’ organisations in Assam have slammed some colleges for seeking specific caste and religion of applicants in online forms for graduate courses.

Organisations such as the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samiti said these forms go beyond the standard policy of asking students to tick boxes such as Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Castes for the purpose of reservation.

Online forms issued by Guwahati-based higher education institutes such as Handique Girls’ College, Arya Vidyapeeth College and Karmashree Hiteswar Saikia College have asked applicants to specify if they are Brahmin, Ganak, Kalita, Kayastha, Muslim, Sudra, Vaishya or Other.

‘Blatant casteism’

“This is blatant casteism and unprecedented in the education history of Assam. We cannot allow this to happen,” said Himangshu Bora, president of SFI’s Kamrup (Metropolitan) district committee.

The students’ organisations asked the college authorities to withdraw or remove the web page seeking the specific caste and religion of the applicants. They urged the government to probe the “mischief” or face protests.

Preetom Saikia, Commissioner-Secretary of Higher Education Department, did not answer calls or respond to message on the issue.