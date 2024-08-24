ADVERTISEMENT

Caste census needed for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

Updated - August 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Prayagraj

Caste census is the foundation of policymaking, says Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Prayagraj. | Photo Credit: X/@INCIndia

Pressing the demand for a nationwide "caste census", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (August 24, 2024) said 90% people of the country are sitting out of the system and the step would be necessary for them.

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan", Mr. Gandhi said, "90% people are sitting out of the system. They have skills, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census."

Also Read: The case for caste census in India | Explained

"For the Congress, the caste census is the foundation of policymaking," the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

