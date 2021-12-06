Caste census: Deputy Chief Minister asked to talk to BJP leaders, says Nitish Kumar

All-party meeting soon to discuss modalities, he says

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the JD(U) wants to have caste census in the State and he would soon call an all-party meeting to discuss its modalities. He said all political parties were ready for this and the Deputy Chief Minister (who is from the BJP) has been asked to talk to his party leaders on it and then “everything will be discussed in the all-party meeting to announce the final date”.

“We want to do this and have spoken to all. The Deputy Chief Minister too has been asked to talk to his party [BJP] leaders on it. When they’ll be done and let us know, an all-party meeting will be called so everyone should be clear on this. There should be one view of all on how census will be done in the State and when all will have their own opinion, a decision will be taken by the Government to finalise a date and announce it,” Mr. Kumar told media persons after his weekly programme of public interaction to hear and address people’s grievances.

He said the JD(U) “wants to hold it in a proper and transparent manner so that no one will be missed”. Earlier in 2014-15, the census under the title “social and economic survey” was done in Karnataka. “If the census gets done here, Bihar will be the second State to do so,” said a senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader. However, the State BJP leaders declined to make any comment saying, “whatever decision our party leadership will take, we’ll follow that”.

Earlier, during the recently concluded five-day winter session of the legislature, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav along with the leaders of other Opposition parties had met Mr. Kumar and urged him to hold the State-specific census as announced by him earlier.

Mr. Kumar assured Mr. Yadav to call an all-party meeting very soon. In August, leaders of 10 political parties, including Mr. Kumar and Mr. Yadav, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to hold the census in the country. However, the Central Government has already made it clear that it would not as “it will create social disharmony in society”.