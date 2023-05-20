Cashless treatment facilities now available to all CGHS beneficiaries at 6 AIIMS

May 20, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Cashless treatment facilities will now be available to all Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries (serving and pensioners) at six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located at Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur and Rishikesh.

This decision was taken May 20, as Memorandum of Agreement were signed between these six AIIMS and CGHS, Union Health Ministry.

According to a release issued by the Health Ministry the facility will be particularly beneficial for the senior citizens (retired pensioner beneficiaries of CGHS) who find it difficult to submit individual reimbursement claims and follow up approvals.

The CGHS beneficiaries will have the advantage of accessing state of art treatment facilities available in these AIIMS, without the hassle of first making payments and then seeking reimbursements from CGHS.

This initiative will save time, reduce paperwork, and delays in settlement of individual claims. Till now, CGHS pensioner beneficiaries, availing treatment at AIIMS, are required to first make payment and claim reimbursement later from CGHS, said the Ministry.

The salient features of this initiative include that CGHS pensioners and other entitled categories of CGHS beneficiaries will be eligible for cashless treatment in OPD, investigations and indoor treatment at these six AIIMS. These health facilities shall raise credit bills of CGHS pensioners and other categories of eligible beneficiaries to CGHS and CGHS shall preferably make payment within 30 days of receipt of the bills.

Also admission of the CGHS beneficiary shall be made only against production of valid CGHS Beneficiary ID Card for the treatment at AIIMS.

“AIIMS shall create a separate help desk and a separate accounting system for CGHS beneficiaries and medicines prescribed by the doctors at AIIMS, for OPD treatment or at the time of discharge from AIIMS, will be collected by the beneficiaries through CGHS,”’ said the release.

Speaking about the initiative the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that CGHS is a significant service-oriented vertical of the Health Ministry through which existing and retired employees can avail medical services.

He further added that “the government endeavors to expand the number of hospitals empaneled under CGHS providing excellent tertiary care facilities aligned with the rising requirements of the patients.”

He also stated that in the near future the AIIMS institutions established in New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research Chandigarh and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry will be incorporated in this agreement.