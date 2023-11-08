ADVERTISEMENT

Cash-for-query row | BJP’s Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

November 08, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said in a post on X that Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe; however, there was no official word from the Lokpal

PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra walks out from the Parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting, in New Delhi on November 02, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on November 8 said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against TMC MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her.

This comes days after the BJP MP accused Ms. Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Ms. Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.

In a post on X, Mr. Dubey wrote, "On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security." However, there was no official word from the Lokpal.

